What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : 4 Don’ts to follow while drinking beer in the summer

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 12, 2022:

Also read : Get BTS bundles in Free Fire MAX by using BTS Crystal, know how here (June 2022)

FMCJ 4FH1 4T75

FMF3 5RYK NI07

FMN4 NEF8 S7LF

FMEP 87HU VVLB

FMP5 G2U7 89T9

FMBZ A0XC M5O9

FM9J Q2FZ XRS5

FMVA KN6T L0JB

FMUA HZYZ 6G7W

FMT4 9592 5THI

FMGS 47YN TZH0

FM27 UP8C 1798

FMH0 LYBQ KB31

FME0 0A2Q P0V5

FMQ6 K30D L818

FMT5 1N2C RGOY

Also read : Get new Red Death loot box & free gloo wall skin in Free Fire MAX this week, here’s how