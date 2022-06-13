What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 13, 2022:

FM5V 42FB T6EH

FMJG 33IQ 4S0E

FMY7 C0MB COF1

FMFZ 230A DLPN

FMBG 174L AIS3

FMUF D9Y0 ZPA7

FMD5 A0XR UYPM

FMFV B25D TM0Q

FM6T LRTP 8TKX

FMBH VUP6 QTA2

FM3N 6YN1 LC09

FMWZ PUKG BIKE

FMAV GN6I 38OL

FMCC J4YC I9J8

FMPE OCI2 7Q22

FMCD PDP7 J31W

