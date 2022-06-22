Free Fire community has been getting attracted to the V badge, an in-game collectable.

The V badge gives users a sense of distinction.

Users have often noticed this badge on the profiles of many popular content creators, streamers and other personalities.

According to the patch notes of the OB25 update of Free Fire, gamers are rewarded with the V badge after joining the game’s official partner program.

However, gamers often find it difficult to enter the same as it is not easy and requires them to match requirements set by the developer.

Check the below section to know how to get the V badge on Free Fire IDs in India:

Free Fire guide: How to get V badge on Free Fire IDs in India?

To get the V badge players need to become members of the game’s official partner program.

Source : Garena Free Fire

According to the website, the participants must meet the following criteria:

1. Vibrant channels that have more than 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.

2. Creators with 80% Free Fire content and possess 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days.

3. YouTubers with consistency in social media activity and content quality.

4. Participants must upload clean, non-offensive, and engaging content.

5. Gamers should also have professionalism and willingness to work hard.

6. Individuals need to possess a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together.

If individuals meet these requirements, they can submit an application to join the Partner Program and get the V badge on their Free Fire IDs.

However, there is no assurance of acceptance into the program because there is an internal evaluation procedure, and only the finest candidates are chosen.

However, the users can apply as there are numerous benefits up for grabs if they become members, as disclosed by Garena:

Source : Garena Free Fire

1. In-game rewards, custom room card, and diamonds

2. Financial compensation

3. Advance access to content and the official observer client

4. Feature on Free Fire’s social media

5. Codes for giveaway

6. Communication with the game’s team

7. Invites to tournaments and other esports events

8. Exclusive merchandise

How to apply for Partner Program for V badge?

Gamers need to fill up a form if they seek to get into the Partner Program and get the V badge.

It will ask them to enter information like their name, address, channel details (name, link, subscriber count) and more.

Steps to access the form:

Step 1: Users need visit the official Partner Program website on their devices.

Step 2: Individuals will need to tap on “Apply Now” option shown on their screens.

Step 3: They will be redirected to the Google Form, where all the details must be accurately entered.

Step 4: They can then submit the form to complete the application.

