Free Fire MAX is a prominent battle royale game.

The game – Free Fire MAX – has been downloaded a million times, with the help of its premium quality graphics and great dynamics.

Gamers experience exhilarating survival with weapon like assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and shotguns.

However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.

Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.

How to obtain free Crystal Energy in Free Fire MAX

The new BR Rank Season event has started in Free Fire MAX from today. Under this, you will get rewards for playing BR Rank matches. The details of the mission and the reward for completing it are given below: Also Read – Booyah will be easily available in Free Fire MAX’s Solo vs Squad Rank match, follow these tips

Also read : Which Free Fire players can get V Badge in Free Fire? Know how here?

1 BR Rank will be available after playing the match = Crystal Energy

3 BR Rank will be available after playing the match = Scan Playcard and Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

5 BR Rank will be available after playing the match = Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate and Bounty Token Play Card

Playing 10 BR Rank matches will get = 20x Rampage Book Token

How to Claim free Crystal Energy in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Users should open the events in Free Fire Max and head to the Rampage United tab.

Step 2: Next, they can select the corresponding event section and hit the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the corresponding rewards.

Also read : Free Fire MAX: 5 guns to increase headshot percentage and K/D ratio in ranked mode (June 2022)