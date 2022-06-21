Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.

Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.

However, with such a wide array of weapons, sometimes players find it difficult to choose the appropriate weapon for themselves.

Players who play more in ranked mode always try to keep their stats on the better side.

How to get the new Mars Landcrusher AUG gun skin :

Source : Free Fire

How to claim the AUG – Mars Landcrusher via the latest Incubator event in Free Fire

Step 1: Mobile gamers first have to open the Battle Royale Game and tap on Luck Royale.

Step 2: They will then have to select the Incubator option.

Step 3: Players will have to choose either one spin or five spins worth 40 diamonds and 180 diamonds, respectively.

Step 4: Once mobile gamers have enough Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and Evolution Stones, they can tap on the Exchange button to acquire the skin of their choice.

