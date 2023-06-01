Agartala: The Meteorological Department of Agartala has issued an alert of hot, humid, and discomfort weather for Tripura during the next three days as the maximum daytime temperature is expected to be in the range of 35-39 °C.

As per a press release, the uncomfortable weather is expected to prevail for the next three days.

Maximum daytime temperature is expected to be in the range of 35-39 °C which is above normal by 3 to 6 °C.

At a few places over the districts of Tripura, during the next three days there may be a slight fall thereafter at many places over the districts of Tripura.

The department, however, also said rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Tripura for the next five days.

The department has also suggested people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 10 am to 3 pm and suggested to drink more water than usual.

They have also suggested wearing lightweight, light-coloured, and porous cotton clothes.

Use of protective goggles, umbrella/hat while going out in sun, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body, avoid high-protein food and not to eat stale food.

Homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk, ORS, etc which helps to re-hydrate the body are suggested during this hot and humid weather.

The department, through the release also urged residents to keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

The MeT department suggested the farmers to continue irrigation activities in summer in maize, pulses and other crops and vegetables.

“Farmers are advised to provide proper shelter and ventilation to animals especially during afternoon hours,” it added.