Guwahati: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited’s (NHPC) bid to extend the Loktak hydroelectric power project’s lifespan by another 25 years has ignited a firestorm of dissent within the northeast state of Manipur.

The fishing community reliant on the famous Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in South Asia and nestled in the princely Manipur’s Bishnupur district, stands at the forefront of this opposition.

At the core of the furor lies the All Loktak Lake Areas Fishers Union, Manipur (ALLAFUM), vehemently condemning NHPC’s unilateral actions and disregard for crucial stakeholders’ perspectives.

The union’s release castigates NHPC for sidestepping the concerns of the state government, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and the impacted fishing and farming communities, perpetually affected since the project’s inception in 1983.

ALLAFUM’s discontentment reverberates in their demands for NHPC to address the decades-long ecological and human crises stemming from the contentious Ithai Barrage.

This artificial structure has been a bone of contention between the project authorities and the people of Manipur for almost four decades, inflicting what the union terms as ‘ecological and human disasters.’

Central to ALLAFUM’s admonition is NHPC’s obligation to elucidate its plans for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the project-affected populace. Additionally, the union insists on clarity regarding efforts to restore Loktak Lake’s deteriorating status, labeled as ‘rapidly aging’ due to human-engineered interventions.

The union’s stark cautionary stance warns against perpetuating the Loktak hydro project without NHPC’s explicit clarification and concrete steps towards addressing these critical concerns. The union underscores the plight of the Loktak fishing community, grappling with dwindling fish populations directly linked to the impact of the Ithai Barrage.

The environmental degradation of Loktak, characterised by siltation, pollution, eutrophication and the rapid depletion of native vegetation, further amplifies the union’s alarm. ALLAFUM vehemently calls upon the Manipur government to prioritize the grievances of the affected populace before considering any extensions to the Loktak hydro project.

In essence, the union adamantly opposes NHPC’s unilateral moves and implores a conscientious approach that places the well-being of the people and the environment at the forefront of any decision regarding the Loktak hydroelectric project’s extension.