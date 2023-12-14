Imphal: Over 400 goods-laden trucks transporting essential commodities from Silchar, Assam into Imphal are stranded on the NH-37 due to the indefinite bandh between Langjing Patsoi Part 1 to Khumbong, a distance of around nine km in the Imphal west district on Thursday.

The blockade has been imposed by the residents residing on both sides of this highway since Wednesday in protest against the deplorable road conditions.

Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA) is supporting the blockade.

Talking to Newsmen, the Secretary General of the MDA, Ksh Sanjoy said that the demand for the bandh callers is the right approach towards the development and repairing works of this highway which is a “lifeline” for mendicant Manipur especially when NH-102 Imphal-Dimapur is facing constant bandhs and blockades imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity amid the current ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting with the officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting followed after launching the bandh on this highway.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the ongoing expansion and construction of highways in the state on the slide show.

People residing on this NH-37 between Langjing Patsoi Part 1 to Khumbong had earlier issued an ultimatum to the Government to repair the dilapidated condition of the Highway with the warning that they would resort to imposing an indefinite bandh on the highway.