DIBRUGARH: The World Environment Day serves as a reminder to protect the environment and build up our world.

BCPL celebrated the World Environment Day in all its units.

A pledge taking ceremony was organized wherein Reep Hazarika, managing director BCPL, Pruthiviraj Dash, director (Finance), Vijay Kumar Pal, chief operating officer, senior officials and employees of BCPL assembled while taking the pledge.

The organization is adopting strategies at corporate level to address climate change such as ESG, risk management, energy metrics and waste/energy reduction.

This year’s theme for World Environment Day is BeatPlasticPollution. BCPL, being a producer of polymers, must be the pathfinder for true, effective and robust solutions for reducing the consumption of single use plastics with durable and sustainable alternatives which will improve the plastic lifecycle and thereby reduce direct impact on environment.

Plastic pollution is a major challenge for people and the planet.

Formal waste disposal services need to be strengthened as much as possible for restoring the environment.

A plantation drive was also conducted to mark this occasion.

Similarly, the schools and colleges and several organizations conducted plantation drive in Dibrugarh on Monday.

“No to plastic bag, no to pollution. Today, the world is celebrating World Environment Day. The theme of this year is “Solution to plastic pollution”.

We know that the plastic are harmful and they have a disaster impact in the environment but still we used plastic in our day to day life.

Now, the time has come, we have to take pledge and out the plastic from our life,” said Devojit Moran, an environmentalist.

He said, “This year ‘World Environment Day’ day is very clear “Solution to plastic pollution”. We should think how we can contribute to the society by taking initiative to avoid plastic which causes pollution. The use of ‘jute bag’ and paper bag can be use in a large scale to avoid the plastic polution,”

“Plastics are associated with our daily life, without plastic we cannot think. Even, we go to bazar and purchased something we asked the shopkeeper for plastic.