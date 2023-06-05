Mizoram: Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted drawing and painting competition on World Environment Day at Little Flower School, Serchhip on Sunday.

The event witnessed active participation of the students of Little Flower School, Serchhip.

A total of 180 students took part in the event.

The event was aimed to raise awareness about the importance of environmental preservation and engage individuals of all ages in creative expressions that highlight our responsibility towards the planet.

The event covered a range of topics, including the urgent need to protect biodiversity, combat climate change, and reduce pollution.

Attendees gained valuable insights to practical steps that can be taken to make a change by generating a positive impact on the environment, incorporating the same in their daily lives.

Through this painting and drawing competition, it was aimed to encourage individuals to reflect on their connection to the environment and take positive actions to protect it.

Moreover, Assam Rifles is planning to conduct similar events in the future as well so as to promote such awareness issues in the society.