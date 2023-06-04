AIZAWL: Personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 44 kilograms of pangolin scales worth Rs 44 lakh in Mizoram.

The recovery was made along the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border.

Two persons have been apprehended for possessing the contraband, an Assam Rifles official informed.

Acting on a specific input, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a maxicab on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road and recovered the pangolin scales packed in four baggages, he said.

Two persons identified as Lalmuankim (39) and Issac (38), both from Aizawl in Mizoram were apprehended for transporting the contraband.

The recovered pangolin scales were being smuggled to Aizawl in Mizoram, he said.

The two accused and recovered pangolin scales were handed over to the customs department the same day, he added.