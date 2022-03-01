Guwahati: An adult female tiger was found dead in Kaziranga’s Sildubi area on Tuesday.

The tiger was found near a small village next to a half-eaten carcass of a cow.

Forest officials said that as a preliminary investigation, there suspected the tiger might have been poisoned on purpose by “miscreants”.

A forest department source said that the tiger might be between the age of four-five years.

The source added that based on circumstantial evidence on spot, it has been suspected that the tiger was poisoned and it was done through the cow carcass.

The forest officials have collected samples of the cow carcass as well for investigating the matter.

Officials said that the tiger had vomited before dying and that increases the chance of him being poisoned.

There are chances that some locals might have done this as the village falls under the second addition of the Kaziranga which is seen as an essential area for tigers.