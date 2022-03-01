Guwahati: Reports have come in claiming that an Indian student has been shot dead in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

The student named Naveen SG, hailing from Karnataka, was reportedly shot dead by Russian forces on Tuesday.

Although the identity is yet to be confirmed, Arindam Bagchi Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India in a tweet confirmed that a student was killed in the shelling.

In the tweet, Bagchi said, “With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.



We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

The deceased student is said to be a fourth-year student who was living in Kharkiv.

Bagchi added, “Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.”

He added that similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine.

Naveen is said to be a resident of Karnataka.