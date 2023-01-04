Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh who has been promoting his new single “Yai Re” for weeks now recently revealed that he had once paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate.

In an interview with Mashable India, the Brown Rang singer was asked about his love for cars.

He said that while he is not very fond of cars anymore, he was once obsessed with buying expensive cars.

Moreover, Honey Singh revealed that at one point he owned an Audi R8 and for that car, he paid Rs 28 lakh for a specialised number plate.

“R8 thi mere paas. Uska number maine Maharashtra se khareeda tha kyunki number bhi R8 tha. Rs 28 lakh ka sirf number khareeda tha. (I owned an R8. I bought its number plate from Maharashtra because the number was also R8. I paid Rs 28 lakh just for the number),” he said.

Further, the Blue Eyes singer revealed that he sold off all his cars after illness gripped him.

“Sab bech di. Bimar ho gaya tha toh sab bech di. Chala nahi sakta tha gaadi. Uske baad se gaadi chalane ka khatam hi ho gaya. Ab main chalata hi nahi gaadi. (I sold all of them. I fell sick so I sold all my cars. I couldn’t drive them anymore. Then I wasn’t fond of driving anymore. Now I don’t drive anymore),” he added.

He also revealed that previously he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and started having psychotic symptoms.

Currently, in a chat with Siddharth Kannan, he had shared, “When I collapsed during the period of getting diagnosed by bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it.”

“I wanted to rectify it. but my family said, ‘You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. I have to fix this.’ It took me five years, ” Singh revealed.

Earlier, while promoting his new single Yai Re featuring actress and model Iulia Vantur, the singer revealed that the song is a remix of the iconic ’90s hit track from the movie Rangeela – ‘Yai Re’.

Talking about the song, the singer had said, “I’ve loved the original song Yai Re and when the opportunity came in to recreate such an iconic track I jumped on it! Yai Re is a party anthem of 2022- 2023. We hope the fans love it as much as we loved creating it.”

In the conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Honey Singh admitted his relationship with Tina Thadani and said that he is happy because of her.

The singer further added that Tina changed his life, inspired him, and gave him his third birth.

“This is my third re-birth and it’s happening because of her and my mom-dad’s blessings,” Singh added.

Honey traced back their journey and revealed that he met Tina in March and it took him months to get her into life though it was love at first sight for Honey Singh.

“When I feel something is mine, I just go for it,” Singh added.