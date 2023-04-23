Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted an Eid bash in Mumbai.

Many celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaz Gill attended the party.

Stars such as Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Helen, Salma Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Pooja Hegde, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and Sohail Khan also attended the bash.

Katrina Kaif made a public appearance after a long time at the Eid party.

Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaz Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishita Dutta, and Vatsal Sheth were caught posing for the paparazzi.

For the Eid party, Katrina Kaif looked graceful in a long cream-coloured salwar suit.

Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in a yellow and blue salwar paired with a green dupatta.

Salman Khan arrived at the party dressed in a black shirt, denims paired with black shoes.

Aamir Khan was seen in a red and white short kurta paired with black pants.

Anil Kapoor was caught wearing a blue and purple outfit.

Arpita Khan hosted the party in a printed royal blue suit while Aayush Sharma opted for a black and white outfit.

Tabu opted for a minimal look in a blue outfit for the bash. Kartik Aaryan opted for a blue shirt, denim and shoes.

Suniel Shetty was seen in a blue shirt, blue pants and white shoes.

Shehnaz Gill gave an ethnic look in a dark pink suit. Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi opted for white ethnic outfits for the evening.

Keeping the rituals intact Salman Khan came to the balcony of his house to greet the fans on the occasion of Eid.

He waved and smiled at the fans.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a comeback to Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan on Eid.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati.

The film collected Rs 15.81 Crore on its opening day at the box office.