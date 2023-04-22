Muslim households have been decked up for Eid-ul-Fitr today as the holy month of Ramadan has come to an end. People offer prayers to Allah and family and friends gather for a grand feast to celebrate the festival. Several delicacies and desserts are also prepared on this day.

Here are 5 delicacies to try this festive season:

Mutton Korma

The robust mutton curry is slow-cooked with aromatic spices, cashew nuts, rose water and saffron. The succulent and spicy mutton pieces pair very well with sheermal and bakarkhani.

Biryani

The feast of Eid is incomplete without biryani. It involves fragrant rice layered with flavourful spices and succulent pieces of meat. Biryani is one of the most loved dishes among people. Pairing biryani with raita or spicy salan makes it much more delicious.

Nihari

The word Nihari originates from the Arabic word ‘Nahar’, which means ‘day’. Nihari is basically a breakfast dish cooked with an array of soothing spices and kewda water. The curry can also be enjoyed during evenings over a gathering with friends.

Haleem

This rich mutton stew is a popular Iftar staple. The stew is prepared with coarsely pounded meat and this is one flavorsome treat you should definitely try this Id.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a must-try dessert on this festive season. It is a wholesome sweet milk pudding with vermicelli topped with chunky nuts and raisins.