Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in her upcoming web series Citadel. The versatile actor revealed that she did not audition for Citadel and that she won’t be sidelined in Hollywood as she is a good actor.

Citadel is an American action thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas that will be streaming on Amazon Prime. The actor is on a promotional spree and has promoted the web series in India and London.

During a recent interview with the media, Priyanka shed light on Indian representation in Hollywood films. She said that more than a thousand films are produced in India every year. Several Hollywood films hire Indian technicians to work on several projects. The reason behind it is that Indians are good at their job but she doesn’t have any clue about why they are being sidelined.

Talking about her selection for the role in Citadel, Priyanka explained the reason of not giving an audition for Citadel. She said that she has been the leading lady in Bollywood for years and knows her job well and won’t be sidelined even if she has to give an audition. The actor seems quite confident that she will win the job in the same way as she did for Quantico because she isn’t under-confident.

Moreover, the superstar will make a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.