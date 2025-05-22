Mumbai: Two arrested for trespassing at Salman Khan’s residence

Mumbai Police have arrested a man and a woman in two separate incidents of trespassing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), over the past two days, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Bandra police, the first incident occurred on Tuesday, when a man identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23), a resident of Chhattisgarh, was seen loitering near the actor’s residence in the morning.

Despite being asked to leave by a security officer stationed outside the building, Singh reacted aggressively and reportedly smashed his mobile phone in frustration.

Later that evening, Singh managed to gain entry into Galaxy Apartments by accompanying a resident in their car. However, security personnel recognized him and detained him on the spot. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

During questioning, Singh revealed that he was a fan and had attempted to meet Salman Khan but resorted to sneaking in after being denied access by security.

A day later, on Wednesday, a woman also managed to enter the building and reach up to Khan’s flat, raising further concerns about the actor’s security. Details regarding her identity and motives are yet to be disclosed.

Both individuals have been arrested and separate FIRs have been filed against them under trespassing charges, the police official stated.

The incidents have prompted discussions about tightening security around the actor’s residence, especially given recent threats and the increased attention surrounding him.