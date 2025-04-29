Aizawl: An 8-year-old girl named Esther Hnamte from Mizoram has made history. She’s the first Mizo person to get over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Esther loves to sing, and lots of people enjoy watching her videos. She started her YouTube channel and has been getting more and more fans.

People first noticed Esther in 2020 when her singing of the song “Maa Tujhe Salaam” became very popular online.

Among Mizo people, she quickly became the YouTube artist with the most viewers.

Esther is from a town called Lunglei in Mizoram. In 2021, she got special awards from the Governor of Mizoram and a group called Dalmia Cement.

She’s the youngest member of a Mizo singers’ group. In 2021, this group gave her an award for a music video of “Jana Gana Mana” she made with the Indian Army.

A movie about her life called ‘A Star is Born’ won an award at a film festival in 2023.

Esther’s mom, who used to sing in the church choir, has helped her a lot with her music.

Her first song, “Maa Tujhe Salaam,” was recorded at home when things were closed because of COVID-19.

On August 13, 2021, Esther put a video of India’s national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” on YouTube. It got over three million views in just one week!

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, which have their main office in Lunglei, helped make the video. The army band also played the music.

Esther’s singing of popular songs is loved by many people, not just in Mizoram but in other places too.