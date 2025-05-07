Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan stable after major road accident

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is currently in stable condition and under medical observation following a serious road accident that occurred early Monday morning.

The singer underwent a 6-hour surgery at a private hospital in Delhi NCR after sustaining multiple fractures.

The update was shared via a statement posted by Pawandeep’s team on his official Instagram account. “Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well-wishers. He was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness throughout the day. After several diagnoses and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7 PM. After six hours, some of his major fractures were operated on successfully. He is currently in the Medical ICU under observation,” the statement said.

The remaining surgeries are scheduled to take place after three to four days of rest, the team added.

The accident occurred around 2:30 AM on Monday when Pawandeep’s SUV collided with a stationary canter truck on National Highway-9 near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was en route to Delhi with his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh, planning to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event.

Initial investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash. All three occupants Pawandeep, his friend, and the driver sustained severe injuries and were initially treated at a local hospital before Pawandeep was shifted to a private facility in Delhi NCR for further treatment.

Pawandeep’s fans and well-wishers continue to flood social media with messages of support and prayers for his speedy recovery.