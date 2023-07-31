Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the first look of Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2 on Monday.

Sharing the poster on Instagram Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! Dream Girl 2 trailer will be out tomorrow.”

After unveiling the new poster, the fans showed immense love and affection flooding the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

According to sources, the teaser of the Dream Girl 2 will be unveiled today while the official trailer will be released on August 1.

Earlier, the film was set to be released in July but was postponed due to the VFX work required for the film and now it will be released on August 25.

Speaking about the earlier postponement of the film Ektaa R Kapoor said that she want that Ayushmann Khurrana’s character must look perfect in the role of Pooja in Dream Girl 2 and so they are taking much-needed time to make the VFX perfect. She wants to ensure that the audiences get the best experience while watching the movie.

Dream Girl 2 is a comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is the sequel of Dream Girl showing Ayushmann in the lead role that was released in 2019. There has been a change in the cast of the sequel part of Dream Girl. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Govardhan Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz.

Some of the well-known films of Ayushmann Khurrana includes Doctor G, Andhadhun, Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.