Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy has been creating buzz for a variety of reasons since its announcement.

Kennedy received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience when it was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The filmmakers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on May 30, which was attended by several filmmakers and actors from the industry including Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, Varun Grover, Neeraj Ghaywan, Shazia Iqbal, Piyush Mishra and Pavail Gulati.

Praising the film, Shekhar Kapur said that Anurag Kashyap’s films have always fascinated me.

The film made him cry, made him wonder, and kept him stressed out.

Meanwhile, the film director Sudhir Mishra, who watched Kennedy for the fourth time praised the film, calling it a brilliant film.

Sudhir Mishra said that it’s a very well done film and Anurag Kashyap is one of his favourite filmmakers.

Kennedy depicts the story of an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead role.

Some of the renowned films of Anurag Kashyap are Gangs of Wasseypur, Queen, Lust Stories, Shaandaar, Masaan, The Lunchbox and Super 30.