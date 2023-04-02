Bholaa staring Ajay Devgn saw a significant rise on day three of its release by earning Rs 12.10 crore after a drop in the day two.

Bholaa has earned a total of Rs 30.70 crore so far in India.

The film was released on March 30.

The film directed and acted by Ajay Devgn is a Bollywood action-thriller have witnessed positive to mixed reviews.

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.

Bholaa is a hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, Kajol has received praises and appreciation for her husband Ajay’s film Bholaa.

A day ahead of the film’s release, Kajol attended the special screening of Bholaa.

Talking about the film, Ajay said that there is no other bond divine than one between a parent and a child.

The film shows the father’s desire to get united with his daughter who got separated at her birth due to certain circumstances.

The father does not know how he will tackle the situation but will find ways and at last get united with his daughter.