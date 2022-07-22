Guwahati: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday at National Media Centre in New Delhi.
This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were received as entries.
Films in 15 languages other than those specified in the 8th schedule of the Constitution were received as entries.
A total of 24 books and five film critics competed for the best writing in cinema awards. Assam’s two feature films– Sekmkhor and Bridge managed to make it to the list.
While Assamese actor and director Aimee Baruah’s film Semkhor bagged the Best Dimassa film award, debutant director Kripal Kalita’s movie Bridge won the Best Assamese Film award in the feature film category.
Two other films from Assam–Kachichinithu, a Karbi language short film by Khanjan Kishore Nath and Manah Aru Manuh, an Assam non-feature film bagged best Best Short Fiction Film and Best Environment Film awards respectively.
Here is the list of winners:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir
Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik
Best Choreography: Natyam
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik
Best Costume Design: Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Kappela
Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Jury Award
Special Mention
Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi
Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor
Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige
Non-Feature Films
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna
Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assam)
Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Assam)
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 – Bats
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam
Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol
Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Pariah
Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Cinematography: Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best Music Direction: 1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best on Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
