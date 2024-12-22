Guwahati: NorthEast United FC will face Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Monday, December 23, at 7.30 pm at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Hyderabad FC is unbeaten in their last nine matches against the Highlanders, which is the longest streak they hold against any team in the competition.

NorthEast United FC enters this match on the back of two victories and a draw in their last five matches. However, they have also suffered two consecutive defeats, and head coach Juan Pedro Benali will be eager to halt this run with a positive result on the road. Currently, they are positioned eighth in the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, sits in 12th place, having garnered seven points from two victories and a draw in 11 encounters. After parting ways with head coach Thangboi Singto, they are aiming for an improved performance in the remaining part of the campaign.

NorthEast United FC has dropped 12 points from winning positions this season, the most in the league. In contrast, Hyderabad FC is one of only three sides yet to lose a point from a winning position.

The visitors must remain cautious of this tendency, as they have conceded 18 goals in 11 matches this season. However, Hyderabad FC also needs to improve their offensive performance, having scored only seven goals in the ISL 2024-25 season – the second-lowest in the league after Mohammedan SC (5).

Hyderabad FC’s quest for balance:

• Clean Sheets: Hyderabad FC have kept two clean sheets in their first 11 matches this season, a tally they have bettered only twice in the ISL. They will be buoyed by the fact that the Highlanders haven’t scored in their last two outings.

• Final Quarter Struggles: Hyderabad FC have scored only once in the final 30 minutes of their matches, the lowest in the league. However, they have conceded six goals during the same period, highlighting potential late-game vulnerability. The team will need to find a balance between their defensive and offensive duties to avoid letting the game slip away.

NorthEast United FC’s attacking flair:

• Direct Attacks: NorthEast United FC have recorded 30 direct attacks this season, the most by any team, with three leading to goals. This is a league-high, shared with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC. Direct attacks are open-play sequences that begin just inside a team’s own half, progress with at least 50 per cent of the movement toward the opposition’s goal, and conclude with either a shot or a touch inside the opposition’s box.

• Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s Impact: The Highlanders’ forward has been a standout performer, contributing 15 goal involvements, winning eight points for his side, and boasting an xG differential of +4.98. His clinical finishing – 11 goals from an xG of 6.02 – makes him a key player in their frontline.

Coaches Corner:

“The players have a positive attitude and mindset”:

Hyderabad FC’s interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, praised the attitude of his players in the buildup to the match.

“We have had four training sessions. They have gone well. The players have responded in a good manner and they have a positive attitude and mindset,” Chembakath said.

“We should not take it easy”:

NorthEast United FC’s head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, underlined the strengths of the home side during the pre-match press conference.

“We have been preparing for a while. It’s a very important game for us after two defeats. We should not take it easy as Hyderabad FC is a team that create a lot of chances and are a very fast side too,” Benali said.

Head-to-Head:

In their 10 matches so far, Hyderabad FC have secured six wins, while three matches ended in draws. NorthEast United FC has won once.

Key Players & Milestones:

• NorthEast United FC’s Guillermo Fernandez averages six aerial duels per game, the joint second-highest in the league (Javi Siverio – 7.3 & Wilmar Jordan – 6). His aerial prowess could spell trouble for the Hyderabad FC backline.

• Hyderabad FC’s Ramhlunchhunga, has taken 21 shots this season – the most by an Indian player yet to score. The 23-year-old will be keen to set this record straight in the coming encounter.

• Hyderabad FC’s Lenny Rodrigues has been involved in three errors leading to opposition shots, including two that resulted in goals. The home team will want him to embrace a more composed outlook at the centre of the park.

