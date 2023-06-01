NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has offered alternate centres to the candidates of the Imphal (Manipur) Centre of the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Examination, 2023, which is to be held on July 2 next.

For the prevalent situation in the state of Manipur, the Commission has decided to offer following alternate centres to the candidates of the Imphal (Manipur) Centre of the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Examination, 2023, which is to be held on 02nd July, 2023:

1. Aizawl (Mizoram)

2. Kohima (Nagaland)

3. Shillong (Meghalaya)

4. Dispur (Assam)

5. Jorhat (Assam)

6. Kolkata (West Bengal)

7. Delhi

The centre change option will be available to the candidates of Imphal Centre through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility.

A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her registered mobile number with the Commission.

The candidates must use their said registered mobile number to avail this facility through IVRS.

Alternatively, a candidate may also contact the UPSC on the following telephone numbers 23070641, 23381073, 23384508 and 23387876 from 12:00 noon of June 2 till 5 pm of June 12 next.

These telephone numbers will be in operation from 12:00 noon of June 20, 2023 to 5 pm of June 12 next.

The candidates can call between 9.30 am to 6 pm during the period.

Moreover, the option of change of centres for such candidates will also be available on the website of the UPSC from 12 noon of June 2 next to 5 pm of June 12 next on round the clock basis.

On receipt of centre change options from the willing candidates through any of the above modes, they will be allocated to the venues of their chosen centres and accordingly, their e-admit cards will be released.

A message confirming the change of centres shall be sent to each such candidate on his/her registered mobile number.

The e-admit cards will be available for downloading from the UPSC’s website.