Indian Army announces Agniveer CEE 2025 exam dates, check details here

The Indian Army has officially announced the exam dates for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 for the recruitment of Agniveers and other posts under the 2025-26 batch.

According to the latest notification, the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 will be held from 30th June to 10th July 2025 across multiple centers nationwide.

What is Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025?

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) is a crucial stage in the Indian Army recruitment process. It is a written test conducted for candidates who have successfully cleared the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examination during the recruitment rallies.

This exam is conducted for various roles, including:

Agniveer General Duty (GD)

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper

Agniveer Tradesman

Agniveer (Women Military Police)

Sepoy Pharma

Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant

Havildar and JCO Posts

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Selection Process

The selection process includes the following stages:

Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE)

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

Admit Card Details

The Indian Army CEE 2025 admit card will be released online prior to the examination.

Candidates must visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in regularly to download their admit cards and stay updated with further instructions.