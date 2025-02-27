The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1.

The subject-wise exam schedule is available on the official NTA website.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The registration process for CUET PG began on January 2, with the deadline for submissions on February 8. A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for the exam.

The exam will be 90 minutes long, conducted in three shifts, and will cover 157 subjects.

Candidates can also find exam day guidelines and other important instructions in the CUET PG date sheet.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Medium of Question Paper:

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for the following:

Language Papers (as per the respective language)

MTech/Higher Sciences Papers (in English only)

Acharya Papers (Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual in Hindi/Sanskrit/English)

Hindu Studies (in Hindi and English)

City Intimation Slip and Key Instructions:

The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website about 10 days before the exam.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official NTA websites regularly for updates.

For any queries or assistance regarding CUET PG 2025, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at:

Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: [email protected]

Stay updated by visiting the official websites: nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.