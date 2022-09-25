NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of CUET-PG on September 26.

The NTA will declare the CUET-PG results on September 26 by 4 pm.

“The results of the CUET PG 2022 are expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 26 by 4pm,” an official notice from the UGC read.

Candidates who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for the 2022 session will be able to check the results on the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can check and download CUET result using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA CUET PG 2022 score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only.

The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) – 2022.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today instructed all participating universities to create website and portals for smoot PG admission process.

“You are therefore requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” the official notice from the UGC read.