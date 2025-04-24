CUET PG 2025 answer key objection window closes tonight

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the CUET PG 2025 provisional answer key on April 24, 2025, at 11:00 PM.

Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so by visiting the official website at exams nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The provisional answer key, along with the question papers and recorded responses, was released on April 22, 2025. Candidates can compare their responses to the official key to estimate their scores.

As per the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer, and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

Objection Process:

Candidates can challenge any answer by:

Logging in using their Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Clicking on the “View/Challenge Answer Key” link.

Selecting the question(s) to challenge and uploading valid supporting documents (in a single PDF file).

Paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.

All challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised, and the final result will be based on this updated key.

About CUET PG 2025:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 was conducted by NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30, and April 1, 2025.

The exam covered 157 subjects, with 4,12,024 unique candidates participating across 43 shifts, each lasting 90 minutes.

For further updates and to challenge the answer key, candidates must visit the official CUET PG 2025 website.