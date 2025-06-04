CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration begins, how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 from June 3, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination through the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: June 23, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 24, 2025

Correction Window: June 25 to June 26, 2025

Exam Dates: July 26, 27, and 28, 2025

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of three parts, all with objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no breaks between papers.

The test will be held in bilingual format (Hindi and English). Candidates must choose their preferred language during the application process. In case of any discrepancy in translation, the English version will be considered final.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per NTA guidelines, only one application per candidate is permitted. Multiple submissions will result in strict disciplinary action, even at later stages.

How to Apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2025:

1.Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the “CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Registration” link

3. Register and fill in the required details

4. Log in to complete the application form

5. Pay the application fee online

6. Submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

For detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.