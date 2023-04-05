North Lakhimpur: The first Dr. Hemanta Kumar Baruwa Endowment Lecture was held on in Lakhimpur Commerce College. Instituted in the name of Dr Hemanta Kumar Baruwa, founder Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College, the endowment lecture was delivered by Sah Wedneitya Akademi awardee and Assistant Professor in Assamese, Tezpur University Dr Sanjib Pol Deka, and on the topic “Migration, Land Question and Subaltern: Outline of the Changing Narratives”.

In his lecture, Dr Deka introspected on the narratives of migration and land issues as found in mainstream literature in Assamese.

He said that Assamese literature did not deal or reflect the issues of migration and land issues, which began in the last decade of the nineteenth century and explained how the difference in agriculture practices of migrants and natives played an important role in the land issues of Assam.

Earlier, the Dr Hemanta Kumar Baruwa Endowment Lecture lecture was inaugurated by Dr Muhidhar Pujari, President of the Governing Body of the college.

The session for the lecture was chaired by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, the president of the organizing committee and Principal of the college where the objective of the meeting was explained by Prof. Sazzad Hussain, secretary of the organizing committee.

A brief account on the life and works of Dr. Hemanta Kumar Baruawa was delivered by eminent educationist Dr. Mukunda Rajbangshi.

In his address, Dr. Hemanta Kumar Baruah expressed his gratitude to the organizers for organizing the lecture in his name in his lifetime.

Eminent public, retired and present teachers of Lakhimpur Commerce College, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), research scholars, alumni, college non-teaching staff and students attended the lecture programme.

The entire function was anchored by Prof. Kuldeep Narayan Dutta and the vote of thanks was delivered by G.K. Chetry, Vice Principal of the college.