Guwahati: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that 1281 Madrassas in Assam have been renamed to ME schools.

The minister said that the process was executed to promote uniformity and inclusivity within Assam’s education system.

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam oversaw the conversion of these government and provincialised madrasas into regular schools, an official said.

Ranoj Pegu in a X (Twitter) post wrote, “Consequent to the conversion of all Govt and Provincialised Madrasa’s into general schools under SEBA, @SchoolEdnAssam has changed the names of 1281 ME Madrasas into ME School by a notification today.”

This decision comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously expressed his intention to close all madrasas in the state.

It may be mentioned that Madrassa run under government has been a controversial topic ever since the BJP came into power in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on multiple occasions expressed his opposition to Madrassas.