GUWAHATI: In view of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari area in Guwahati where seven students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) lost their lives, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday asked the Education department for instituting a high-level inquiry committee to investigate into the circumstances leading to the accident and the premature death of the students.

Till the inquiry is completed and the report is examined by the government, the principal of AEC and the superintendent of the concerned hostel to which the ill-fated students belonged, would be asked to go on leave.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also asked the Education Department to constitute a committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and report regarding the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post-election period amongst the student community.

Further, to prevent the recurrence of any incident which is potentially life-threatening to the student community, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma also asked the Education Department to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of education institutions.

The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of extended stay of ex-borders of hostels.

The committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels.

