Guwahati: Hours after Gauhati High Court’s nod, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Friday evening released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020.

Candidates can go to apsc.nic.in to check their qualification status.

Bijit Pathak has emerged as the topper in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2020.

A total of 331 have qualified for ACS, APS and other services. Out of the 331 successful candidates, 121 have qualified for Assam Civil Service (ACS) Jr Grade and 69 for Assam Police Service (APS) Jr Grade.

Juri Kalita came in second place (ACS) in the CC examination 2022. Karabi Bania scored first position in the APS category of the CC Examination 2020.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “I congratulate all successful candidates on clearing this prestigious exam. Urge them to dedicate themselves to the cause of building a new Assam, one that is progressive, prosperous and among the top states in the country!”

Earlier in the day, the Gauhati High Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to roll back the Assam government’s decision to withdraw the Assamese language paper from the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by APSC.

The high court also allowed the Assam government to declare the final results of CCE (Mains) 2020, which was put on hold following a court order.