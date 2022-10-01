GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court in Assam has granted an absolute bail to alleged direct recruitment ‘scam’ whistleblower Victor Das.

Earlier, the Gauhati high court had granted Victor Das an interim bail to Victor Das that lasted till September 29.

The single judge bench of the Gauhati high court that heard the matter said there was nothing that suggests misuse of liberty Victor Das during the time period he was out on interim bail.

“This court is of the view that in the interest of the investigation, custodial detention of the accused applicant is unwarranted and, therefore, this court is inclined to make the interim bail granted absolute on the same terms and conditions,” the Gauhati high court in Assam said.

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police on September 9 on charges of allegedly spreading rumours about a ‘scam’ in the recruitment process to fill up over 26,000 vacant posts in different departments.

Victor Das had claimed a section of people were demanding Rs 3-8 lakh for the posts.

He had also alleged that some former MLAs were also involved in the ‘scam’.

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police and was booked under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been accused of “spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to government posts.”