GUWAHATI: Newly appointed chairman of the Assam public service commission (APSC) – Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury has reportedly been served with a notice by an inquiry commission in connection with an alleged ‘scam’ in the CCE 2014.

The notice has been served by the Justice (Retd) BK Sharma commission of inquiry.

Notably, current APSC chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury was the Principal Controller of Examination (PCE) during CCE 2014.

Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, a senior IAS officer, was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Choudhury had started his career as an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer.

Later, he was promoted to the IAS.

He is the first ever APSC chairman with ACS background.