Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

26 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 214 Hints Today: Clues for 26 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: The words of the day on Friday begin with the following letters – S, F, K, and C.

What’s the Daily Quordle 214 Answer on 26 August?

Word 1: SPANK

Word 2: FERRY

Word 3: KOALA

Word 4: CROWN

