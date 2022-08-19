Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

18 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today 19 August 2022 : Check website, steps to redeem

Quordle 207 Hints Today: Clues for 19 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an A, 2 with an F, 3 with a C, and 4 with an E

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: T, 2: N, 3: K, 4: R

Hint 3: Word 1 – a man’s broad silk necktie

Hint 4: Word 2 – pretend to be affected by (a feeling, state, or injury)

Hint 5: Word 3 – a white soft earthy limestone (calcium carbonate) formed from the skeletal remains of sea creatures

Hint 6: Word 4 – strongly wanting to do or have something

Also read : Here is the Yezdi Roadster and all the specs

What’s the Daily Quordle 207 Answer on 19 August?

ASCOT

FEIGN

CHALK

EAGER

Also read : Get iPhone SE 2020 at less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart

Also read : Wordle #425 Answer, August 18 2022 : Here are clues, answer for today’s word puzzle