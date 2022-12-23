Guwahati: Reliance Jio has launched new exciting plans for Christmas 2022 and New Year. Moreover,the operator has also added extra perks to popular long-term plan for users who recharge before January.

Check out the plans along with the calling, data and SMS benefits they are offering:

Jio Happy New Year Rs 2023 Plan Details

The new jio Rs 2023 plan offers 2.5GB of data daily for 252 days, which is a total of 630GB of data.The pack offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to popular Jio apps. including Amazon Prime membership to new customers.Once it is exhausted, Jio users will get access to unlimited data at 64Kbps which will be much slower than the initial data speed.This pack is for a limited time, which means it can be discontinued at any time. The jio plan can be recharged from the MyJio app or any other recharging application

Reliance Jio Revised Rs 2,999 Plan Details

Reliance Jio has revised its existing plan of Rs 2,999 giving new benefits for Christmas and New Year. The plan usually offers 2.5GB data per day for 365 days along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. With the announcement of the new plan, users get an additional 23 days of validity and effectively 75GB data at no additional cost. Meanwhile, the jio plans can be recharged from the MyJio app or any other recharge platform .

Reliance Jio Long Term Plan Rs 2,545

The long term jio plan of Rs 2,545 is providing 504GB of data, that is 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and complimentary access to all Jio applications for a period of 336 days.

Reliance Jio Long Term Plan Rs 2,874

The second plan in the long-term segment will cost you Rs 2,874, where users will get unlimited calling, 2GB of data per data, 100 messages per day, and complimentary access to all Jio’s in-house applications for 2365 days. Notably, the customers are getting 730GB of data in total.