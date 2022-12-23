Guwahati: Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the festival known for salvation and sacrifice, is celebrated across the globe on December 25.

As Christmas is arriving people have started gearing up to celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm.

People started decorating their houses with Christmas trees and lights and preparing delicacies like cakes, desserts and cookies for the festival. For students, it is that time of the year when they enjoy their winter break.

Here are some wishes and greetings for Christmas 2022, which you can send to your loved ones:

Merry Christmas 2022 Advance: Wishes

May this Christmas be so special that you never ever feel lonely again and be surrounded by loved ones throughout! Merry Xmas.

This is a day to be grateful for all the wonderful things that you possess in life, and thank the Lord for blessing you with his glory! Have a blessed Christmas!

The charm of Santa Claus, the taste of tasty delicacies, the spirit of Christmas is all around the air! Merry Christmas everyone!

The bells are jingling, the balls are rolling, the stars shine bright on the Christmas tree. May this sparkle always brighten your life!

A very joyous and cheerful Christmas to you and your family!

This Christmas, I wish you all the happiness and success in life that you can wish for! Merry X-Mas

Be merry and ring away the season of joy and celebration! Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas 2022 Advance: Greetings

I hope this year your Christmas is filled with laughter and prosperity. Merry Christmas

During the miraculous time that is Christmas may you see with the eyes of a child, experience the wonder of love, and truly enjoy all that the season has to offer.

I’m sending you warm bear hugs, loving kisses and earnest wishes for the wonderful occasion of Christmas. May you have a splendid Christmas filled with lights, songs, and cheer. Merry Christmas 2022

Whatever is beautiful, and whatever brings you joy, may it be yours this Christmas!

Caring and sharing define the Christmas spirit! Let us not forget that and celebrate this day with full fervor.

X-mas greetings to all! Let this year remove all the sorrows from your life and bring in immense happiness!