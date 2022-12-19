Imphal: Oranges grown in Tamenglong district of Manipur bordering Assam on the west would be started its tissue cultural technique for the production of disease-free, high-quality planting material and the rapid production of many uniform plants.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said this while addressing the closing function of the 17th Edition of State Level Orange Festival began at Lower ground in Tamenglong district headquarters under the theme ‘Tamenglong Orange Overcome Boundaries’.

The new scientific method is being started with the cooperation of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hengbung, Senapati district of Manipur, the CM said.

The tissue culture technique is a method of biological research in which fragments of tissue from an animal or plant are transferred to an artificial environment in which they can continue to survive and function.

The oranges being displayed during the 17th State Level Orange Festival in Tamenglong are not only tasty but a feast for the eyes as well, the CM said, adding that this festival strives to promote the unique orange of Tamenglong which has received the GI tag.

Altogether 270 farmers have taken part in the orange competition while the samples they produced were tested and examined by the experts from Central Agricultural University, Imphal, and India Council of Agricultural Research, Imphal.



The top three winners of the orange competition namely Denming Dew, Taminglen, and Gaikhamliew got the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions and the CM also presented cash prizes of Rs 2,00,000, Rs 1,50,000, and Rs 1,00,000 to the winners respectively.

Other highlights of the festival included Orange Queen Contest, a musical concert, Tamenglong Got Talent, a seminar for orange growers, and camping and adventure programs which were held at different places in the district.

From the year, 2014 till 2018, orange production has remained stagnant at 43.81 metric tonnes, he noted and underlined the need for cooperation between the orange growers and the government for higher production of oranges in Tamenglong.