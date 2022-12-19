Imphal: The Department of Mass Communication of Manipur University on Monday organized a National Photo Exhibition at the varsity premises.

The photo exhibition, entitled Deep Focus was inaugurated by renowned filmmaker and screenwriter Mayanglanglam Romi Meitei.

Speaking at the event, filmmaker Mayanglanglam Romi Meitei said he was delighted to be a part of the exhibition.

“There is no greater discovery than the discovery of art. Even if the discovery of scientific devices has more number than art, no discovery can conquer the discovery of art but the debate on whether Robot is an art is still going on,” he said.

Prof. S. Mangi Singh, Dean, School of Social Sciences, Manipur University and Dr. RK Lilapati, HoD, Department of Mass Communication also attended the event.

Mangi Singh in his speech mentioned the impact of the film and media industry on society.

Dr. RK Lilapati, HoD Department of Mass Communication, MU express her gratitude for the response received from the public and also to the photographers and photo enthusiasts from twenty states who have shown their keen interest in the exhibition and submitted more than 200 entries.

The exhibition “Deep Focus” is initiated by the students of Mass Communication. Focusing on the history of Manipur, the exhibition will act as an archive through the timeline of Manipur back in the day.

Deep Focus is an exhibition of the lifestyle followed during 60s, 70s and years before that. Varieties of vintage cameras and vintage photo printing equipment which were in used before the digital age are being displayed.