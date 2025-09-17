Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data entry operator for ICMR Funded Extramural Project on purely contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “ICMR – National Hospital Based Registry on Venous Thromboembolic Disorders (i-RegVeD)” sanctioned to Dr. Bhupen Barman, Professor &HOD, Department of General Medicine

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Intermediate or 12th pass Science from recognized board. A speed test of not less than 15000 key

depression per hour through speed test on computer

Desirable Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in computer application/IT/Computer science from a recognized university or

Institution. One year experience in EDP work in any Government, Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization. Good communication skill in English, Hindi and Assamese language

Monthly Salary : Rs. 30,600/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience via email to [email protected] (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above). Applicants should mail their applications to above mail id on or before September 19,2025, 5 PM. Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here