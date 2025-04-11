Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter (now X), many have sought new social media homes. While alternatives like Mastodon and Threads emerged, Bluesky has seen notable growth, reaching over 30 million users by February 2025.

This surge was partly fueled by controversial X policies, including changes to blocking and AI training on user data, briefly making Bluesky the top U.S. app. Election-related X exits also contributed. However, growth has slowed, and Bluesky still trails Threads’ 275 million monthly active users.

Here’s a quick look at Bluesky:

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a decentralized social application, an idea conceived by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and developed concurrently with Twitter itself. The platform offers a user interface reminiscent of Twitter, incorporating algorithmic content selection, a federated structure, and community-specific moderation capabilities.

At its core, Bluesky utilizes the AT Protocol, an open-source framework developed in-house.

Dorsey first announced the Bluesky project in 2019 during his tenure as Twitter CEO. His initial vision involved funding a “small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers” tasked with creating a decentralized standard for social media, with the eventual aim of Twitter adopting this standard. However, following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, Bluesky now operates entirely independently of X.

As of May 2024, Dorsey is no longer part of Bluesky’s board. The platform is now an independent public benefit corporation under the leadership of CEO Jay Graber.

How do you use it? Similar to X, with handles (@username.bsky.social), posts (256 chars + photos), replies, reposts, and likes. It features algorithmic “Discover” and personalized feeds, and a “Starter Pack” for new users. Profiles have familiar features, including a video tab.

Who’s on it? Notable figures like AOC, Mark Cuban, and news outlets like TechCrunch. Heads of state and political figures like Obama and Clinton have also joined.

Like X? Similar in many ways, now with DMs (one-to-one), and exploring features like X’s Community Notes. Unlike X, it’s decentralized and won’t use user content for AI training.

Free? Yes, and now open to the public.

How does it make money? Through paid custom domains and a future subscription service (Bluesky+ for premium features). It also supports developers via the Skyseed fund.

Decentralized? Yes, using the AT Protocol, aiming for a federated model where users can choose communities and move their data.

Third-party apps? Many are being built on the AT Protocol, like photo viewers (Flashes) and video apps (Spark).

Secure? Has email verification and allows opting out of public web exposure.

Customizable? Yes, with custom feeds for different content.

On iOS/Android? Yes, and accessible on the web.

Misinformation? Flags potentially misleading links. Has an evolving impersonation policy.

Controversies? Faced moderation issues, including handling of hate speech and controversial users.

Moderation? Uses automated tools and human review, with features like user/moderation lists. Developing tools like Ozone for user-created moderation services.

Bluesky vs. Mastodon? Bluesky is often seen as more intuitive. Federation will make it more similar to Mastodon’s server-based system.

Who owns it? Independent company with CEO Jay Graber; Dorsey is no longer on the board.

In short, Bluesky presents itself as a growing, decentralized alternative to X, focusing on user choice and control, though it still faces challenges in scaling and moderation.