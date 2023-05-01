NEW DELHI: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April, 2023 is Rs 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 45,864 crore to CGST and Rs 37,959 crore to SGST from IGST.

The total revenue of Centre and the states in the month of April 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 84,304 crore for CGST and Rs 85,371 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

For the first time, gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.75 lakh crore mark.

Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2023 was 9.0 crore, which is 11 per cent higher than 8.1 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2023.

April, 2023 saw the highest ever tax collection on a single day onApril 20 last.

On that day, Rs 68,228 crore was paid through 9.8 lakh transactions.

The highest single day payment last year (on the same date) was Rs 57,846 crore through 9.6 lakh transactions.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year.

The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each north-eastern state during the month of April 2023 as compared to April 2022.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during April 2023 for the north-eastern states:

Sikkim 264 426 61 Arunachal Pradesh 196 238 21 Nagaland 68 88 29 Manipur 69 91 32 Mizoram 46 71 53 Tripura 107 133 25 Meghalaya 227 239 6 Assam 1,313 1,513 15