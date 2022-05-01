Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.
Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.
Find out how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today (May 1, 2022).
Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1, 2022 : Premium Bundles, unlock the diamond hack, Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Code
Free Fire latest redeem codes
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 1, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for May 1, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.
Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1, 2022: Check today’s code to claim free rewards
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 1, 2022 :
ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
4ST1ZTBE2RP9 1 x Street Boy Bundle
F9IK MNBV CDER 1 x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC5GZ8S3JC 2 x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
SWER 6YYH BGVC Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLPQXXENMS 50 Bonus points
FFPLFMSJDKEL : Triple Captain power-up
FFPLOWHANSMA : Triple Captain power up
FFMCLJESSCR7 : 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
5FBKP6U2A6VD : 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
JX5NQCM7U5CH : 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF : Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
F2AYSAH5CCQH : 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
Also read : Coin Master Free Spins & Coins links for today May 1, 2022 : Check how to get free spins
5XMJPG7RH49R : 3x Incubator Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS : Bonus 50 Points
FFPLNZUWMALS : Bonus 50 Points
ECSMH8ZK763Q : 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
F2QA SFGY T5GH : Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T : Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO : Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER : Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U : Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER : Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC : Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW : EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML : Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE : Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER : Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI : Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
MHM5D8ZQZP22 : 80,000 Diamonds
U8S47JGJH5MG : 1 x Free Pet
VNY3MQWNKEGU : 1 x Random Pet
FFMCF8XLVNKC : 2 x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
5FBKP6U2A6VD : Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
Also read : Does fast charging decrease lifespan of batteries?
Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes for May 1, 2022 :
B6IY-CTNH-4PV3
FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U
22NS-M7UG-SZM7
FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
FIH8-FS76-F5TR
TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
DM7Z-79JE-A896
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
WCME-RVCM-USZ9
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
CT5D-RFEV-RB45
FFGB-VIXS-AI24
FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
NTJY-KHIB-87V6
MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
SARG-886A-V5GR
265R-3F4R-GTB
JBIV-87D6-S5WR
M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
7VY6-DT5S-4AQE
UH7B-YV6C-5DXR
F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO
J098-7FYE-H4N5
F7YC-TGDB-ENMR
FKOY-H98B-7VY6
FD2E-RBTN-6M7U
FON9-B8V7-C6DT
FR7E-VR5B-6YNM
FK8I-V8C7-X65S
F4DF-ECVR-4B5U
YT3D-SEBR-N5T6
KYUO-J9N8-B7V6
FDTE-G4B5-N6MY
FN5K-6YO9-H8F7
YRHG-6K67-U098
AYQT-25I3-EDFS
KE56-I78H-765R
FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
FSER-5T6Y-7U8I
FBHJ-UYTR-FICV
FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
JE45-O67U-Y8UY
STQR-41E2-D34R
FH5J-I384-7Y5H
NYKH-I876-D5SA
4EQD-FV2G-H3JU
4R7G-6TGF-SB69
MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
HIB8-U7V6-YC5X
ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC
YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
FBNO-IRU9-8YT6
FGFY-VGHD-BE54
FI6G-D765-45Q1
FRTF-234I-R9TY
FK4T-87G6-VT5R
FAV4-BNKE-RF8G
FV9G-YEH4-N56M
FKHI-87F6-DTXS
F38E-GH4R-5UT8
F76X-5S4A-QE1D
F8KY-D46I-876A
5QRD-NKEO-987T
DSRF-ADQF-G1HU
23R5-FREX-DFEV
F2G3-H4RU-TG87
Also read : Signs and Symptoms of Oral, Head and Neck Cancers