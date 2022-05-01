What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 1, 2022:

FV9G YEH4 N56M

FKHI 87F6 DTXS

F38E GH4R 5UT8

F76X 5S4A QE1D

F8KY D46I 876A

5QRD N7EO 987T

D2RF A5QF G1HU

F3R5 FREX DFEV

F2G3 H4RU TG87

YT3D SEBR N5T6

FDTE G4B5 N6MY

FN5K 6YO9 H8F7

YRHG 6K67 UO98

AYQT 25I3 EDFS

KE56 I78H 765R

FKIJ O98B G7FD

6TEF 4G5B 6N7U

MKJO H9G8 VFD7

S6ET 4G56 B7NU

