Are you planning to apply for the e-Shram Card? Please follow the instructions on this website, and register yourself to get all the benefits, including insurance and pension, under the E Shram scheme.

The E Shram Yojana has been launched by the government to provide you social security. You can get a pension after the age of 60 years if you have a e-Shram or Shramik Card. Moreover, you will also have insurance between doing your work as per benefits of E Shram Card 2022.

E Shram Card Online Apply 2022 State Wise at Register.eshram.gov.in to make Shramik Card of Labours and workers in India.

Also Read: Benefits of e-Shram Card, who can register for e-Shram Card? Documents required for e-Shram Card

The e-Shram Yojana was started by the Government of India to provide social security in the form of pension to workers in the un-organized sectors. Moreover, you can also avail other benefit of E Shram Card.

To apply online, visit the official website at Register.eshram.gov.in. After that, click the link below for Eshram Card Self Registration 2022.

E-Shram Card Registration & Application Form 2022 (State Wise):

Assam

Meghalaya

Tripura

Mizoram

Manipur

Nagaland

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

Also read : Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment