Labourers and workers of the unorganized sectors can get financial benefits by registering themselves under the e-shram card yojona.

The e-Shram Card will be provided to about 38 crore labourers by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Everyone, after registering, will get a 12-digit unique (Universal Account Number UAN) number on the e-Shram Card.

Benefits of e-Shram Card:

Workers registering with the e-shram portal will get an insurance benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh. This is under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

If the worker dies in an accident or becomes completely physically disabled, then a sum of Rs 2 lakh and in case of partial disability Rs 1 lakh is given.

Who can register for e-Shram Card?

The E-Shram Card is for the poor of the country, the labourers of the unorganized sector. EShram Card will also be the identity of a labourer in India.

Age of the person should be between 16-59 years, and should not be a member of EPFO/ESIC or NPS.

Documents required for e-Shram Card:

To register for the e-SHRAM site, the person must have an Aadhaar number, an Aadhaar-connected mobile number, and a bank account number. Also, the Age of the person applying should be between 16-59 years.